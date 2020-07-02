Athletes from 36 clubs took part in the virtual competition

Blyth Running Club has won the Neuff standing triple jump competition, topping a leaderboard of 36 clubs which took part in the virtual challenge.

The contest saw individuals and clubs battle virtually for prizes from the equipment supplier, with Blyth RC winning £100 to spend at Neuff against any equipment after the club’s athletes leapt a combined 75.35m.

Crawley AC was second with 66.35m, winning £75, and Yate and District AC third with 64.11m, winning £50.

The club leaderboard was calculated by taking the top two club-affiliated athletes from each category in the individual competition each week.

The four-week-long competition saw individual athletes claim weekly prizes as well as overall honours.

Individual winners include Anderson Pitifue Concepcion of the Dominican Republic with 10.50m in the under-20 men’s category and Denesha Rocastle of Woodford Green AC / Essex Ladies with 7.97m in the under-20 women’s category.

Athletes with the longest single distance over the four weeks each won £20 to spend at Neuff Athletic.

The categories ranged from under-13 through to masters 51+ and full individual results can be found here, while club results are here.

Further information about the competition can be found here.

