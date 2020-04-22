Organisers are yet to confirm if the World Marathon Majors event will be rescheduled or cancelled due to the coronavirus

The BMW Berlin Marathon will no longer take place as planned on September 27, organisers have confirmed.

This follows a decision by the state of Berlin government to prohibit all events with more than 5000 people until October 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s event had 44,064 finishers.

It is yet to be announced whether the race, which forms part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, will be rescheduled or cancelled completely.

“We will now deal with the consequences of the official prohibition of our events, coordinate the further steps and inform you as soon as we can,” event organisers SCC EVENTS said in a statement.

The Virgin Money London Marathon, which is another of the World Marathon Majors, was due to take place this Sunday (April 26) but has been rescheduled for October 4 – a week after the Berlin event’s original date.

The Boston Marathon, postponed from Monday (April 20), has been rearranged for September 14.

The Chicago Marathon is planned for October 11, while other road events in close proximity on the calendar include the Amsterdam Marathon (October 18), Frankfurt Marathon (October 25) and TCS New York City Marathon (November 1).

The past seven men’s world marathon records have been set in Berlin, with Eliud Kipchoge’s 2:01:39 recorded there in 2018.

Last year’s race was won by Kenenisa Bekele (pictured) in 2:01:41, the second fastest record-eligible time in history.

