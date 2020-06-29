Gianmarco Tamberi clears 2.30m in Ancona, while Markus Rooth moves to No.2 on the world U20 decathlon all-time list in Oslo

A round-up of some of the recent highlights as athletics competition continues to make a comeback.

Guernsey Open, June 28

Guernsey’s Footes Lane welcomed athletes on Sunday for the first traditional format track and field event to take place in the British Isles after coronavirus restrictions, following the socially distanced curtain-raiser held there two weeks before.

Former Commonwealth Youth Games semi-finalist Abi Galpin was again among the winners as the teenager clocked 24.57 in the 200m. The 2.6m/sec tailwind means the mark cannot count as an Island record but it surpasses record-holder Hannah Lesbirel’s fastest time in any conditions.

Galpin also won the 100m in 12.42.

In the men’s sprints, Josh Allaway claimed 100m victory in 11.08, matching his season’s best.

At the last meeting the 800m runners had needed to stay in their lanes for the duration of the race but this time the traditional format returned and under-17 Island record-holder Chris Bain won in a PB of 1:54.45.

Ali Higgins threw 32.81m and James Bougourd 52.55m in the women’s and men’s javelin respectively.

Full results can be found here.

» Lead photo by Martin Gray for www.guernseysportphotography.com

Ancona, Italy, June 28

Italy’s European indoor high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi equalled the world lead with a 2.30m clearance.

He cleared the height on his second attempt during the behind-closed-doors event in Ancona.

Oslo, Norway, June 27-28

Markus Rooth scored 8238 points to move to second on the world under-20 decathlon all-time list (U20 implements) and improve on the Norwegian under-20 record of 7815 points.

He set a total of seven individual PBs during the event, which was held at the Bislett Stadium.

His results were 11.03 in the 100m, 7.53m in the long jump, 15.81m in the shot put, 1.97m in the high jump, 49.56 in the 400m, 14.18 in the 110m hurdles, 46.07m in the discus, 4.75m in the pole vault, 59.80m in the javelin and 4:39.79 in the 1500m.

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, June 27

European under-20 decathlon champion Simon Ehammer leapt a long jump PB of 8.15m.

Uster, Switzerland, June 26

Austria’s Andreas Votja set a world 10,000m lead of 28:30.28 while running as a guest at the Swiss Championships.

Switzerland-based Ethiopian Helen Bekele Tola was also competing as a guest and won the women’s race in 32:12.49.

Mölndal, Sweden, June 28

Michaela Meijer cleared a world-leading outdoor pole vault PB of 4.72m, while Angelica Bengtsson cleared 4.52m.

Bottnaryd, Sweden, June 27

World discus champion Daniel Stahl threw 64.92m ahead of Simon Pettersson with 63.63m.

Kim Amb threw 82.29m and Asdis Hjalmsdottir 62.66m to win the javelin contests.

Olomouc, Czech Republic, June 27

Jan Volko ran 10.43 (-1.4m/s) in the 100m and 20.96 (-2.7) in the 200m.

Tomas Stanek won the shot put with 19.87m.

