Vibration training is quickly gaining in popularity and many athletes are turning to Pulseroll products to treat themselves at home or while on the go.

The Percussion Massage Gun is the latest addition to the Pulseroll family and it offers percussion vibration to replicate the effect of intensive massage therapies.

The Percussion Massage Gun has been scientifically proven to improve range of motion by an impressive 14% on average.

Supplied with a range of six massage head attachments, there’s something to target each muscle group throughout the body.

The shape of the gun makes using it and reaching areas such as the centre of the back easy, meaning you can travel with your therapist always at hand!

» Four intensity levels and six massage head attachments

» Uses quiet noise technology

» Three-hour average battery life

» Carry case makes it easy to travel with

Click here to view the Percussion Massage Gun on pulseroll.com and find out more.

Your chance to win!

Enter our social media competition for your chance to win a Percussion Massage Gun from Pulseroll.

You can enter on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by following the instructions on each post.

The Twitter post can be found here, the Facebook post is here and the Instagram post is here.

Pulseroll will choose one winner from all entries across the three social media channels.

Terms and conditions

Competition closes on Sunday May 31, 2020.

Click here for AW’s competition terms and conditions.

