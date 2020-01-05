Sponsored post: Stuart is running the London Marathon for Whizz-Kidz, a charity that transforms the lives of disabled children by providing the vital equipment, support and life skills they need to reach their full potential, and here he shares his story

“For me there is no other charity I can imagine running for… Independence and opportunity should be available to all – and getting the best mobility equipment and support for these young people will make a big difference. Help them feel like superheroes, because by doing this for them, that means you are one too!”

I cannot wait to run for Whizz-Kidz in 2020. This will be my third marathon for Whizz-Kidz and I was lucky enough to complete a Tough Mudder for them two years ago as well.

I first became aware of Whizz-Kidz while I was coaching rugby. I was introducing some inner London schools to the sport and one of the schools was for disabled children. The class responded with such enthusiasm and excitement to the sport. In particular, I noticed one participant who was quick and nimble, able to zoom around impressing everyone. His equipment was lightweight compared to his buddies which gave him more flexibility and independence. So why had he got this cool wheelchair? The answer… Whizz-Kidz. And so my journey with Whizz-Kidz started. If I could help in any way to give these children the greatest opportunity to fulfil their ambitions and maximise their childhood, then what could I do?

My rugby colleagues at the club knew… “Stu – you know how much you hate running? Why don’t you do a marathon?” It was therefore with trepidation and part mid-life crisis I decided to show them and complete the London Marathon.

Now I had two challenges. My priority was fundraising followed by training. I work full time in a corporate environment and travel a lot. I have two children and coach rugby twice a week. So where will I find the time? You simply make time. It’s challenging but possible.

I’m proud – I’ve raised nearly £36,000 in the past few years, and this year if I can surpass £40k I would be delighted. As I reiterate to my friends and family, independence and opportunity should be available to all – and getting the best mobility equipment and support for these young people will make a big difference. Help them feel like superheroes, because by doing this for them that means you are one too!

If you’d like to run for Team Whizz-Kidz like Stuart, there’s lots of events to pick from. London Landmarks Half Marathon in March is really popular, as is the Berlin Marathon later in 2020. Visit the Whizz-Kidz website or get in touch with the Events Team to find out more. Details below.

Click here to find out more on the Whizz-Kidz website.

whizz-kidz.org.uk/support-us/events-challenges/berlin-marathon

whizz-kidz.org.uk/support-us/events-challenges/london-landmarks-half-marathon

[email protected]

020 7233 9696

Click here to view the Whizz-Kidz listing on our ‘run for charity’ page.