The former marathon world record-holder receives provisional ban for whereabouts failures and tampering

Kenya’s former marathon world record-holder Wilson Kipsang has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering, according to anti-doping officials.

The 37-year-old is a two-time London Marathon champion, having won in the UK capital in 2012 and 2014, while he also has three other World Marathon Majors wins to his name following success in Berlin, New York and Tokyo.

He broke the marathon world record with a time of 2:03:23 in Berlin in 2013 and is the only athlete to have ever beaten the current world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge over 26.2 miles.

Kipsang’s suspension was announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday, with the organisation confirming that notice of charge had been issued for ‘whereabouts failures’ and ‘tampering or attempted tampering’.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules require athletes to submit their whereabouts for one hour every day, plus overnight accommodation and training information, in case they are needed for out-of-competition testing.

Further details about Kipsang’s case have not been disclosed but he will be unable to compete until his case has been heard and a final decision reached.

“The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich of Kenya for whereabouts failures & tampering, both violations of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules,” the AIU wrote on social media.

The most recent result recorded by Kipsang, who claimed Olympic marathon bronze in 2012, was a 12th place finish at last year’s London Marathon, where he clocked 2:09:18.

