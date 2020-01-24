AW promotion: Islington’s Business Design Centre welcomes runners for the inaugural London event in June

Following the success of the annual National Running Show at the NEC in Birmingham, the organiser, Raccoon Events, is extending the brand in 2020 to its first London event to be held at the Business Design Centre in Islington on the weekend of June 13-14.

The event’s first big announcement is a partnership with retailers Runners Need, who will be bringing some of the leading brands in running to the event.

The format for the event will mirror the flagship show in Birmingham with an Inspiration Stage hosting a line-up of some of the best running athletes. Already confirmed for London are Dame Kelly Holmes, Roger Black, Nell McAndrew, Danny Bent and Susie Chan.

Other features include a Running Skills Theatre, Ask the Experts sessions, zones focusing on nutrition, community, injury fix and prevention and new initiatives including the running cinema and a Run The Dark experience sponsored by LightUp.

Andrew Wood, head of marketing at Runners Need, said: “At Runners Need we believe it’s never too late to start running. Since 1982, through our nationwide stores we’ve been inspiring people to get out there and run. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the National Running Show so that we can give hands on advice to thousands of runners about the leading brands on the market.”

Nathalie Davies, event director, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Runners Need, who are a great fit with our brand and the communities we work with. Since launching the National Running Show in Birmingham, we have seen a huge demand for a London edition and we are busy confirming a host of brands as part of the exhibition. Watch this space for further announcements coming soon”.

For more information on the show go to www.nationalrunningshowlondon.com. Stand space is selling fast, if you are interested in participating you can contact Nathalie on [email protected]

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram