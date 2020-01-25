April event offers a 27.5km route or 55km challenge

A new all terrain ultra-marathon, ULTRA NORTH, is heading to Newcastle in April.

The event, which aims to showcase the industrial heritage and urban reinvention of Newcastle, Gateshead and Northumberland in the UK, is set to take place on Saturday April 25.

It comes after the inaugural ULTRA LONDON urban ultra-marathon was held in the UK capital in October.

There are two distances to choose from at the Newcastle event, a 27.5km route or a 55km challenge, with organisers aiming to attract runners and walkers of all abilities, whether seasoned ultra-runners, walkers seeking a challenge, or first timers looking to push themselves even further.

Starting and finishing in Newcastle, the event explores the industrial history of the area, offering participants the opportunity to explore the blend of urban, parkland, disused railway lines and woodland trails that the North East has to offer.

Those taking on the 55km will start their tour on Newcastle Quayside. The area that was once an industrial commercial dockside, after heavy redevelopment now boasts cultural, music and leisure venues, all under the iconic Tyne Bridge.

The 27.5km participants will join the route in Chopwell Wood, a site covering almost 900 acres of the Derwent Valley, making it the largest woodland in Tyne and Wear with a rich history of mining and timber production.

​A finish line close to the city centre awaits runners.

​Andy Graffin, director of product development at The Great Run Company who are staging the event, said: “We’re excited to be trying something new in the growing area of ultra-running.

“Many of Newcastle’s landmarks are world famous of course, but we also wanted the opportunity to showcase the hidden gems that the region has to offer.

“Providing participants with a suitable challenge and perhaps some surprises along the way, they will pass numerous landmarks and enjoy some lesser known points of interest on their active journey.

“Being in Newcastle, the event is accessible for participants and also for friends, family and supporters who can plan a route that will allow them to see their runner at numerous points along the course.”

For more information or to secure one of a limited number of entries into this year’s inaugural event visit ultranorth.co.uk

