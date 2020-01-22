Worknesh Degefa, Lawrence Cherono, Manuela Schär and Daniel Romanchuk all defend their titles
A number of former winners have been announced for the 124th Boston Marathon on April 20, including defending champions Worknesh Degefa, Lawrence Cherono, Manuela Schär and Daniel Romanchuk.
Two-time winner Lelisa Desisa returns, while 2018 champion Yuki Kawauchi is entered along with Jemal Yimer, the Ethiopian half-marathon record-holder who won the recent Houston Half Marathon, as he makes his marathon debut.
Another athlete to have secured success in Houston is Ireland’s Stephen Scullion, as he achieved an Olympic qualifier with a fifth-place finish in a PB of 2:11:52, and he also lines up in the Boston field, as does 2012 Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich.
Cherono and Desisa are among six sub-2:06 men entered as they are joined by Philemon Rono, Benson Kipruto, Kenneth Kipkemoi and Dejene Debela.
The women’s field features 12 athletes with sub-2:23 PBs and five who have gone under 2:20.
Among those joining Degefa are Edna Kiplagat, Mare Dibaba, Buzunesh Deba and Yebrgual Melese, while 2018 winner Desiree Linden returns.
Magdalyne Masai, Besu Sado and Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui will make their Boston debuts.
Four-time New York City and London marathon winner Mary Keitany had accepted an invitation to run in Boston, but organisers say she is currently sidelined with a back injury.
Five-time Boston champion Tatyana McFadden and Britain’s Shelly Woods join Schär in the women’s wheelchair field, while the men’s entries include Britain’s six-time Paralympic champion David Weir.
“The Boston Marathon is proud to welcome the world’s best athletes each April, and this year’s race is no exception,” said Tom Grilk, CEO of the B.A.A.
“With Olympic and Paralympic medalists, national record holders, and rising stars, the race toward the finish line will be both fierce and exciting. We look forward to crowning our 2020 champions on what will be another memorable Patriots’ Day.”
Elite women’s field
Worknesh Degefa
Yebrgual Melese
Edna Kiplagat
Mare Dibaba
Buzunesh Deba
Haftamnesh Tesfay
Meskerem Assefa
Gelete Burka
Besu Sado
Magdalyne Masai
Desiree Linden
Rose Chelimo
Caroline Rotich
Rahma Tusa
Mary Ngugi
Krista Duchene
Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui
Kate Landau
Elite women’s wheelchair field
Manuela Schär
Susannah Scaroni
Tatyana McFadden
Amanda McGrory
Katrina Gerhard
Jenna Fesemyer
Christie Dawes
Shelly Woods
Margriet Van Den Broek
Madison De Rozario
Arielle Rausin
Eliza Ault-Connell
Vanessa De Souza
Michelle Wheeler
Yen Hoang
Elite men’s field
Lawrence Cherono
Lelisa Desisa
Philemon Rono
Benson Kipruto
Kenneth Kipkemoi
Dejene Debela
Felix Kandie
Fikre Bekele
Geoffrey Kirui
Stephen Kiprotich
Abrar Osman
Albert Korir
Yuki Kawauchi
Kentaro Nakamoto
Dylan Wykes
Shoya Osaki
Fernando Cabada
Li Zicheng
Stephen Scullion
Jemal Yimer
Elite men’s wheelchair field
Marcel Hug
Ernst Van Dyk
Joshua Cassidy
Masazumi Soejima
Hiroki Nishida
Kota Hokinoue
Aaron Pike
Daniel Romanchuk
Joshua George
Rafael Botello Jiménez
Jorge Madera
Patrick Monahan
Krige Schabort
Takashi Yoshida
James Senbeta
Simon Lawson
David Weir
Sho Watanabe
Ryuichi Kawamuro
Johnboy Smith
Hermin Garic
Callum Hall
