Worknesh Degefa, Lawrence Cherono, Manuela Schär and Daniel Romanchuk all defend their titles

A number of former winners have been announced for the 124th Boston Marathon on April 20, including defending champions Worknesh Degefa, Lawrence Cherono, Manuela Schär and Daniel Romanchuk.

Two-time winner Lelisa Desisa returns, while 2018 champion Yuki Kawauchi is entered along with Jemal Yimer, the Ethiopian half-marathon record-holder who won the recent Houston Half Marathon, as he makes his marathon debut.

Another athlete to have secured success in Houston is Ireland’s Stephen Scullion, as he achieved an Olympic qualifier with a fifth-place finish in a PB of 2:11:52, and he also lines up in the Boston field, as does 2012 Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich.

Cherono and Desisa are among six sub-2:06 men entered as they are joined by Philemon Rono, Benson Kipruto, Kenneth Kipkemoi and Dejene Debela.

The women’s field features 12 athletes with sub-2:23 PBs and five who have gone under 2:20.

Among those joining Degefa are Edna Kiplagat, Mare Dibaba, Buzunesh Deba and Yebrgual Melese, while 2018 winner Desiree Linden returns.

Magdalyne Masai, Besu Sado and Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui will make their Boston debuts.

Four-time New York City and London marathon winner Mary Keitany had accepted an invitation to run in Boston, but organisers say she is currently sidelined with a back injury.

Five-time Boston champion Tatyana McFadden and Britain’s Shelly Woods join Schär in the women’s wheelchair field, while the men’s entries include Britain’s six-time Paralympic champion David Weir.

“The Boston Marathon is proud to welcome the world’s best athletes each April, and this year’s race is no exception,” said Tom Grilk, CEO of the B.A.A.

“With Olympic and Paralympic medalists, national record holders, and rising stars, the race toward the finish line will be both fierce and exciting. We look forward to crowning our 2020 champions on what will be another memorable Patriots’ Day.”

Elite women’s field

Worknesh Degefa

Yebrgual Melese

Edna Kiplagat

Mare Dibaba

Buzunesh Deba

Haftamnesh Tesfay

Meskerem Assefa

Gelete Burka

Besu Sado

Magdalyne Masai

Desiree Linden

Rose Chelimo

Caroline Rotich

Rahma Tusa

Mary Ngugi

Krista Duchene

Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui

Kate Landau

Elite women’s wheelchair field

Manuela Schär

Susannah Scaroni

Tatyana McFadden

Amanda McGrory

Katrina Gerhard

Jenna Fesemyer

Christie Dawes

Shelly Woods

Margriet Van Den Broek

Madison De Rozario

Arielle Rausin

Eliza Ault-Connell

Vanessa De Souza

Michelle Wheeler

Yen Hoang

Elite men’s field

Lawrence Cherono

Lelisa Desisa

Philemon Rono

Benson Kipruto

Kenneth Kipkemoi

Dejene Debela

Felix Kandie

Fikre Bekele

Geoffrey Kirui

Stephen Kiprotich

Abrar Osman

Albert Korir

Yuki Kawauchi

Kentaro Nakamoto

Dylan Wykes

Shoya Osaki

Fernando Cabada

Li Zicheng

Stephen Scullion

Jemal Yimer

Elite men’s wheelchair field

Marcel Hug

Ernst Van Dyk

Joshua Cassidy

Masazumi Soejima

Hiroki Nishida

Kota Hokinoue

Aaron Pike

Daniel Romanchuk

Joshua George

Rafael Botello Jiménez

Jorge Madera

Patrick Monahan

Krige Schabort

Takashi Yoshida

James Senbeta

Simon Lawson

David Weir

Sho Watanabe

Ryuichi Kawamuro

Johnboy Smith

Hermin Garic

Callum Hall

