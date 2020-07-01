Beattie is set to extend his second four-year term by another year

Ian Beattie is to stay on as Scottish Athletics chair for an extra year.

The Edinburgh-based businessman remains a leading candidate to take over the same role at UK Athletics.

But Beattie, who is a keen runner (pictured above at the Lindsays National XC at Falkirk in the red vest of Harmeny AC) and also organises a number of ultra-marathon races, has gained approval to extend his second four-year term to five to help the governing body through its current challenges.

“It has been a huge honour and a privilege for me to chair Scottish Athletics on a voluntary basis since 2012 and I have really enjoyed seeing the excellent progress that has been made in that time,” he said.

“Among the many highlights, I have been particularly delighted in the way that everyone within the sport has come together and worked so hard, all with a common goal of improving athletics in Scotland.

“We are fortunate to have so many wonderful role models across the whole sport; not only our athletes, many of whom are now operating at a world class level, but also our coaches, officials, professional staff, people within our clubs, and the many others who volunteer in different ways.”

Scottish Athletics has started the search for someone to fill the chair role, with further details available here.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram