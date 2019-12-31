Wishing you a 2020 which is happy, healthy and packed with PBs!

Happy New Year, from everyone at AW! We wish you a happy and healthy 2020 which is packed with PBs.

Olympic and Paralympic year is here! But before we get stuck into 2020, you can join us in looking back over some of the stories from the world of the athletics during the past 12 months with our review of 2019. Click here to have a read.

UK merit rankings for the year can be found here (men) and here (women), while international merit rankings are here (men) and here (women).

AW editor Jason Henderson also highlights which events are struggling or thriving in the UK – click here.

Got a New Year’s resolution? Some of the stars in our sport have and you can read them here.

The current edition of AW magazine is the bumper 112-page December 19 end-of-year review special. If you’ve not got a copy but are keen to have a read, why not check out our digital edition? It’s available here.

Thank you to our readers for your continued support in 2019. Our next issue is out on January 9!

