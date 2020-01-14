The 2011 world 1500m silver medallist has decided to hang up her spikes

Hannah England has announced her retirement from competitive athletics.

The 32-year-old won 1500m silver at the 2011 IAAF World Championships in Daegu and ran for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympic Games, where she reached the semi-finals.

“The 2019 track season was my last as a competitive athlete, I am so proud of my achievements on the track and even prouder that they were done with integrity and joy,” England said in a post on Instagram.

“It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many talented and wonderfully supportive training partners, coaches and practitioners who bought the best out of me as an athlete and a person.

“There’s no way I can possibly convey the happiness running has given me and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who shared this wonderful journey with me, you are all total rock stars.”

England’s track career also included two Commonwealth Games and two outdoor European Championships, as well as the 2013 World Championships in Moscow where she finished fourth. She won double NCAA gold in 2008 while running for Florida State.

The Oxford City athlete, coached by Bud Baldaro, has a 1500m PB of 4:01.89 which was set in 2011, while her 800m best of 1:59.66 was run the following year.

Alongside her competitive athletics career, England has been a member of the European Athletics Athlete Committee, served as chair of the UK Athletics Athletes’ Commission and represented athletes on the UK Members Council.

She also helped to form the Birmingham Athletics Academy, which offers weekly athletics sessions for children in Edgbaston, and has done commentary for the BBC and European Athletics.

