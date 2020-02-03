Hannah Cockroft, Jonnie Peacock and David Weir among those on the 46-strong list
A total of 46 athletes have been offered membership to British Athletics’ Paralympic World Class Programme (WCP) in 2020, including 20 medallists from last year’s World Para Athletics Championships.
Global gold medallists Hannah Cockroft, Libby Clegg, Jonnie Peacock, Richard Whitehead, Sophie Hahn and David Weir are among those to feature.
Meanwhile Harri Jenkins, Derek Rae, Vanessa Wallace and Thomas Young have moved to the Podium level of funding from Podium Potential after their performances in 2019.
Rae won world T46 silver at the London Marathon last April, while Young secured T38 100m silver in Dubai later in the year.
Like Young, Wallace and Jenkins followed European gold in 2018 with a world medal in 2019, claiming F34 shot put bronze and T33 100m bronze respectively.
Para athletics head coach at British Athletics, Paula Dunn, said: “As we are well into Paralympic year, it is great to announce the 2020 World Class Programme cohort following the late world championships last year. Several athletes stepped up last season and have moved up to Podium level, which has been thoroughly deserved, while I’m delighted to welcome five athletes to the WCP at Podium Potential level.
“My thanks as ever go to the coaches, families and friends who are all part of the crucial support network for the athletes. Without them, it would not be possible. I would also like to extend my thanks to UK Sport and the National Lottery for funding and supporting our world-class programme; their support is incredibly important.”
The WCP is UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded initiative designed “to support the delivery of success at the Olympic and Paralympic Games”. Membership on to the WCP for 2020 is based upon an athletes’ potential to win a medal at Tokyo 2020 or Paris 2024.
There are two levels of membership on the Paralympic World Class Programme; ‘Podium’ and ‘Podium Potential’. The announcement of the Olympic World Class Programme took place in December last year.
Athletes can use their discretion should they not wish to accept membership to the WCP.
Paralympic Podium (28)
Kare Adenegan
Hollie Arnold
Olivia Breen
Jonathan Broom-Edwards
Jo Butterfield
Richard Chiassaro
Libby Clegg
Hannah Cockroft
Kadeena Cox
Aled Davies
David Devine
Kyron Duke
Sabrina Fortune
Dan Greaves
Sophie Hahn
Harri Jenkins
Sophie Kamlish
Sammi Kinghorn
Maria Lyle
Stephen Miller
Jonnie Peacock
Gemma Prescott
Derek Rae
Stef Reid
Andrew Small
Vanessa Wallace
Richard Whitehead
Thomas Young
Paralympic Podium Potential (16)
Ola Abidogun
Martina Barber
Lydia Church
Dillon Labrooy
Nathan Maguire
Polly Maton
Owen Miller
Anna Nicholson
Zac Shaw
Luke Sinnott
Zak Skinner
Ali Smith
JohnBoy Smith
Hannah Taunton
Isaac Towers
David Weir
Guide runners (2)
Chris Clarke
Thomas Somers
