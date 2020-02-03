Hannah Cockroft, Jonnie Peacock and David Weir among those on the 46-strong list

A total of 46 athletes have been offered membership to British Athletics’ Paralympic World Class Programme (WCP) in 2020, including 20 medallists from last year’s World Para Athletics Championships.

Global gold medallists Hannah Cockroft, Libby Clegg, Jonnie Peacock, Richard Whitehead, Sophie Hahn and David Weir are among those to feature.

Meanwhile Harri Jenkins, Derek Rae, Vanessa Wallace and Thomas Young have moved to the Podium level of funding from Podium Potential after their performances in 2019.

Rae won world T46 silver at the London Marathon last April, while Young secured T38 100m silver in Dubai later in the year.

Like Young, Wallace and Jenkins followed European gold in 2018 with a world medal in 2019, claiming F34 shot put bronze and T33 100m bronze respectively.

Para athletics head coach at British Athletics, Paula Dunn, said: “As we are well into Paralympic year, it is great to announce the 2020 World Class Programme cohort following the late world championships last year. Several athletes stepped up last season and have moved up to Podium level, which has been thoroughly deserved, while I’m delighted to welcome five athletes to the WCP at Podium Potential level.

“My thanks as ever go to the coaches, families and friends who are all part of the crucial support network for the athletes. Without them, it would not be possible. I would also like to extend my thanks to UK Sport and the National Lottery for funding and supporting our world-class programme; their support is incredibly important.”

The WCP is UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded initiative designed “to support the delivery of success at the Olympic and Paralympic Games”. Membership on to the WCP for 2020 is based upon an athletes’ potential to win a medal at Tokyo 2020 or Paris 2024.

There are two levels of membership on the Paralympic World Class Programme; ‘Podium’ and ‘Podium Potential’. The announcement of the Olympic World Class Programme took place in December last year.

Athletes can use their discretion should they not wish to accept membership to the WCP.

Paralympic Podium (28)

Kare Adenegan

Hollie Arnold

Olivia Breen

Jonathan Broom-Edwards

Jo Butterfield

Richard Chiassaro

Libby Clegg

Hannah Cockroft

Kadeena Cox

Aled Davies

David Devine

Kyron Duke

Sabrina Fortune

Dan Greaves

Sophie Hahn

Harri Jenkins

Sophie Kamlish

Sammi Kinghorn

Maria Lyle

Stephen Miller

Jonnie Peacock

Gemma Prescott

Derek Rae

Stef Reid

Andrew Small

Vanessa Wallace

Richard Whitehead

Thomas Young

Paralympic Podium Potential (16)

Ola Abidogun

Martina Barber

Lydia Church

Dillon Labrooy

Nathan Maguire

Polly Maton

Owen Miller

Anna Nicholson

Zac Shaw

Luke Sinnott

Zak Skinner

Ali Smith

JohnBoy Smith

Hannah Taunton

Isaac Towers

David Weir

Guide runners (2)

Chris Clarke

Thomas Somers

