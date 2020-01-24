World Athletics confirms the discipline breakdown for each of the 10 meetings in the tour

The full 10-meeting schedule for the gold level of the 2020 Continental Tour has been announced by World Athletics, with Nairobi confirmed as the first African host city, to complete the series of events.

The first meeting will take place at Nairobi’s Moi International Stadium on May 2, followed by Tokyo on May 10. The series will finish in Zagreb in September.

The discipline breakdown for each meeting has also been published and can be viewed below or downloaded here.

Nairobi will stage the 3000m steeplechase, 5000m and 10,000m for men and women as part of its programme.

Last year World Athletics announced the controversial decision to cut the 200m, 3000m steeplechase, triple jump and discus for both men and women from this year’s Diamond League.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the impetus for creating the Continental Tour was to provide more competition and earning opportunities for more athletes.

“Between the Wanda Diamond League and the Continental Tour all disciplines will be catered for and many more athletes will have access to top class competition,’’ he said.

The Continental Tour will be divided into three levels – gold, silver and bronze – with each status determined by the quality of competition and prize money on offer.

The disciplines that are not included in this year’s Wanda Diamond League final – the 200m, 3000m steeplechase, triple jump, discus and hammer throw – will be core events in the Continental Tour gold meetings, World Athletics confirmed.

Performances in those events will gain the same level of world ranking points as the core Diamond League disciplines and the overall tour winners will receive wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2021.

Continental Tour gold level schedule

2 May – Nairobi KEN (Africa)

10 May – Tokyo JPN (Asia)

13 May – Nanjing CHN (Asia)

22 May – Ostrava CZE (Europe)

1 June – Hengelo NED (Europe)

9 June – Turku FIN (Europe)

13 June – Kingston JAM (North America)

7 June- Szekesfehervar HUN (Europe)

6 September – Silesia POL (Europe)

15 September – Zagreb CRO (Europe)

Continental Tour silver level schedule

20 March – Queensland Track Classic, Brisbane AUS (Oceania)

4 April – Grenada International Invitational, St. George GRN (North America)

2 May – Jamaica International Invitational, Kingston JAM (North America)

17 May – Grande Premio Brasil Caixa de Atletismo, Sao Paolo BRA (South America)

24 May – Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, Chorzów POL (Europe)

11 June – Samorin, Samorin SVK (Europe)

19 June – Meeting of Madrid, Madrid ESP (Europe)

1 July – Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, Luzern SUI (Europe)

8 September – 56th Palio Citta della Quercia, Rovereto ITA (Europe)

13 September – ISTAF Berlin, Berlin GER (Europe)

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram