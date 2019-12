A round-up of the UK courses set to stage an extra event on Christmas Day

For many, nothing says Christmas quite like lacing up and going on a festive run. A number of additional parkrun events are held over the holiday season and here we list those in the UK taking place on Christmas Day.

Our article on the fastest and toughest parkruns in the UK (available here) was among the most read on our website in 2019 and of the events included, Worthing (ranked as the third-fastest parkrun course in the UK earlier this year) and Dulwich (sixth-fastest) are welcoming Christmas parkrunners this year.

Check out the full list of Christmas parkruns below and see parkrun’s full ‘Christmas & New Year Compendium’ at parkrun.org.uk/special-events

Event Location Start time Aberdeen parkrun Scotland 09:30 Aberystwyth parkrun Wales 09:00 Albert parkrun, Middlesbrough North East England 09:00 Alderford Lake parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Alvaston parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Andover parkrun South East England 09:00 Armley parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Arrow Valley parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Ashford parkrun South East England 09:00 Aylesbury parkrun South East England 09:00 Ayr parkrun Scotland 09:30 Bakewell parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Banbury parkrun South East England 09:00 Bangor parkrun, Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 09:30 Banstead Woods parkrun South East England 09:00 Barking parkrun Greater London 09:00 Barnsley parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Barrow parkrun North West England 09:00 Barry Island parkrun Wales 09:00 Basildon parkrun East of England 09:00 Basingstoke parkrun South East England 09:00 Beckenham Place parkrun Greater London 09:00 Beckton parkrun Greater London 09:00 Bedford parkrun East of England 09:00 Beeston parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Bethlem Royal Hospital parkrun Greater London 09:00 Beverley Westwood parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Bexley parkrun Greater London 09:00 Bicester parkrun South East England 09:00 Bideford parkrun South West England 09:00 Billericay parkrun East of England 09:00 Blandford parkrun South West England 09:00 Blyth Links parkrun North East England 09:00 Bognor Regis parkrun South East England 09:00 Bolton parkrun North West England 09:00 Boston parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Bradford parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Brandon Country Park parkrun East of England 09:00 Braunstone parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Bromley parkrun Greater London 09:00 Brueton parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Bryn Bach parkrun Wales 09:00 Buckingham parkrun South East England 09:00 Burnham-on-Crouch parkrun East of England 09:00 Burnley parkrun North West England 09:00 Bury St Edmunds parkrun East of England 09:00 Bushy parkrun Greater London 09:00 California Country parkrun South East England 09:00 Camperdown parkrun, Dundee Scotland 09:30 Cannock Chase parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Cannon Hill parkrun, Birmingham West Midlands 09:00 Canons Park parkrun Greater London 09:00 Cardiff parkrun Wales 09:00 Carlisle parkrun North West England 09:00 Cassiobury parkrun East of England 09:00 Catford parkrun Greater London 09:00 Catterick parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Chelmsford Central parkrun East of England 09:00 Cheltenham parkrun South West England 09:00 Chichester parkrun South East England 09:00 Chippenham parkrun South West England 09:00 Chipping Sodbury parkrun South West England 09:00 Clair parkrun South East England 09:00 Cleethorpes parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Cliffe Castle parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Colchester Castle parkrun East of England 09:00 Colchester junior parkrun East of England 09:00 Concord parkrun, Sheffield Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Congleton parkrun North West England 09:00 Conkers parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Corby parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Coventry parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Crane Park parkrun Greater London 09:00 Cranleigh parkrun South East England 09:00 Crewe parkrun North West England 09:00 Dalby Forest parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Darlington South Park parkrun North East England 09:00 Daventry parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Dean Castle Country Park parkrun Scotland 09:30 Delamere parkrun North West England 09:00 Derry City parkrun Northern Ireland 09:30 Dewsbury parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Didcot parkrun South East England 09:00 Dinton Pastures parkrun South East England 09:00 Doncaster parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Drumpellier Country parkrun Scotland 09:30 Druridge Bay parkrun North East England 09:00 Dulwich parkrun Greater London 09:00 Eastbourne parkrun South East England 09:00 Eastleigh parkrun South East England 09:00 Ecos parkrun, Ballymena Northern Ireland 09:30 Edinburgh parkrun Scotland 09:30 Elgin parkrun Scotland 09:30 Evesham parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Exeter Riverside parkrun South West England 09:00 Falkirk parkrun Scotland 09:30 Fareham parkrun South East England 09:00 Ferry Meadows parkrun East of England 09:00 Finsbury parkrun Greater London 09:00 Forest of Dean parkrun South West England 09:00 Forest Rec parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Fort William parkrun Scotland 09:30 Frimley Lodge parkrun South East England 09:00 Gadebridge parkrun East of England 09:00 Gateshead parkrun North East England 09:00 Glossop parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Gnoll parkrun Wales 09:00 Great Cornard parkrun East of England 09:00 Great Denham parkrun East of England 09:00 Great Lines parkrun, Medway South East England 09:00 Great Notley parkrun East of England 09:00 Greenock parkrun Scotland 09:30 Greenwich parkrun Greater London 09:00 Grovelands parkrun, Enfield Greater London 09:00 Guildford parkrun South East England 09:00 Gunpowder parkrun East of England 09:00 Hackworth parkrun North East England 09:00 Hadleigh parkrun, Essex East of England 09:00 Halifax parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Hanley parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Harlow parkrun East of England 09:00 Harrogate junior parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Harrogate parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Hartlepool parkrun North East England 09:00 Harwich parkrun East of England 09:00 Haverfordwest parkrun Wales 09:00 Hay Lodge parkrun Scotland 09:30 Hazlehead parkrun, Aberdeen Scotland 09:30 Heartlands parkrun South West England 09:00 Henstridge Airfield parkrun South West England 09:00 Herrington Country parkrun North East England 09:00 Highbury Fields parkrun Greater London 09:00 Highwoods parkrun East of England 09:00 Hilly Fields parkrun Greater London 09:00 Hoblingwell parkrun Greater London 09:00 Hogmoor Inclosure parkrun South East England 09:00 Homewood parkrun South East England 09:00 Horton Park parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Huddersfield parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Hull parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Huntingdon parkrun East of England 09:00 Ipswich parkrun East of England 09:00 Jersey parkrun Channel Islands 09:00 Kesgrave parkrun East of England 09:00 Leazes parkrun North East England 09:00 Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun South East England 09:00 Lincoln parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Linford Wood parkrun South East England 09:00 Linwood parkrun Scotland 09:30 Littlehampton Prom parkrun South East England 09:00 Livingston parkrun Scotland 09:30 Lloyd parkrun, Croydon Greater London 09:00 Llyn Llech Owain parkrun Wales 09:00 Longrun Meadow parkrun South West England 09:00 Lymington Woodside parkrun South East England 09:00 Macclesfield parkrun North West England 09:00 Maidenhead parkrun South East England 09:00 Maidstone parkrun South East England 09:00 Maldon Prom parkrun East of England 09:00 Malling parkrun South East England 09:00 Margate parkrun South East England 09:00 Market Harborough parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Marple parkrun North West England 09:00 Marshall Drive parkrun, Brotton North East England 09:00 Melton Mowbray parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Milford Waterfront parkrun Wales 09:00 Millfield parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Milton Keynes parkrun South East England 09:00 Mole Valley parkrun South East England 09:00 Montrose parkrun Scotland 09:30 Morecambe Prom parkrun North West England 09:00 Myrtle parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Netley Abbey parkrun South East England 09:00 Newark parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Newbury parkrun South East England 09:00 Newcastle parkrun North East England 09:00 Newport parkrun Wales 09:00 Northala Fields parkrun Greater London 09:00 Northallerton parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Northampton parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Northwich parkrun North West England 09:00 Norwich parkrun East of England 09:00 Oak Hill parkrun Greater London 09:00 Old Deer Park parkrun Greater London 09:00 Oldham parkrun North West England 09:00 Ormskirk parkrun North West England 09:00 Panshanger parkrun East of England 09:00 Peacehaven parkrun South East England 09:00 Peckham Rye parkrun Greater London 09:00 Penrose parkrun South West England 09:00 Perth parkrun Scotland 09:30 Plymvalley parkrun South West England 09:00 Polkemmet Country parkrun Scotland 09:30 Pollok parkrun, Glasgow Scotland 09:30 Pomphrey Hill parkrun South West England 09:00 Pontefract parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Pontypool parkrun Wales 09:00 Poole parkrun South West England 09:00 Poolsbrook parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Portrush junior parkrun Northern Ireland 09:30 Preston Park parkrun, Brighton South East England 09:00 Preston parkrun North West England 09:00 Prospect parkrun South East England 09:00 Reigate Priory parkrun South East England 09:00 Richmond parkrun Greater London 09:00 Rickmansworth parkrun East of England 09:00 Riddlesdown parkrun Greater London 09:00 Riverfront parkrun Wales 09:00 Roding Valley parkrun East of England 09:00 Rogiet parkrun Wales 09:00 Roundhay parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Roundshaw Downs parkrun Greater London 09:00 Royal Tunbridge Wells parkrun South East England 09:00 Rushmoor parkrun South East England 09:00 Salisbury parkrun South West England 09:00 Seaton parkrun South West England 09:00 Sedgefield parkrun North East England 09:00 Selby parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Severn Bridge parkrun Wales 09:00 Severn Valley Country parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Sheffield Castle parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Shrewsbury parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Skipton parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Snowden Field parkrun East Midlands 09:00 South Manchester parkrun North West England 09:00 South Norwood parkrun Greater London 09:00 South Woodham Ferrers parkrun East of England 09:00 Southampton parkrun South East England 09:00 Southport parkrun North West England 09:00 Southsea parkrun South East England 09:00 Southwark parkrun Greater London 09:00 St Albans parkrun East of England 09:00 St Andrews parkrun Scotland 09:30 St Helens parkrun North West England 09:00 Stevenage parkrun East of England 09:00 Stonehaven parkrun Scotland 09:30 Stormont parkrun Northern Ireland 09:30 Street parkrun South West England 09:00 Sunny Hill parkrun Greater London 09:00 Tetbury Goods Shed parkrun South West England 09:00 The Pastures parkrun North East England 09:00 The Wammy parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Thetford parkrun East of England 09:00 Tilgate parkrun South East England 09:00 Torbay Velopark parkrun South West England 09:00 Trelissick parkrun South West England 09:00 Tring parkrun East of England 09:00 Troon parkrun Scotland 09:30 Uckfield parkrun South East England 09:00 Ury Riverside parkrun Scotland 09:30 Valley parkrun, Newtownabbey Northern Ireland 09:30 Wallace parkrun, Lisburn Northern Ireland 09:30 Walmer and Deal Seafront parkrun South East England 09:00 Walsall Arboretum parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Wanstead Flats parkrun Greater London 09:00 Warrington parkrun North West England 09:00 Waterworks parkrun, Belfast Northern Ireland 09:30 Wetherby parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Weymouth parkrun South West England 09:00 Whiteley parkrun South East England 09:00 Whitstable parkrun South East England 09:00 Widnes parkrun North West England 09:00 Wilmslow parkrun North West England 09:00 Winchester parkrun South East England 09:00 Windmill Hill junior parkrun South West England 09:00 Witton parkrun North West England 09:00 Woodhouse Moor parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Woodley parkrun South East England 09:00 Worcester parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Worsley Woods parkrun North West England 09:00 Worthing parkrun South East England 09:00 Wotton parkrun South West England 09:00 Yatton Recreation junior parkrun South West England 09:00 York parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00

List correct at time of publication. Click here for parkrun’s full ‘Christmas & New Year Compendium’.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram