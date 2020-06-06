World champion talks about his ambitions in both the 100m and 200m in the latest episode of the Wanda Diamond League Call Room

US sprint star Christian Coleman has thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals, claiming that he wants to win Olympic gold more than anybody else in the world.

“Man, I feel like I want it more than anybody else,” says the 24-year-old in the Eugene edition of the Wanda Diamond League Call Room, which is due to air at 21:00 BST this Sunday (June 7).

“I’ve been putting the work in and grinding. I want the Olympic gold medal as the result of my hard work.

“That should be everybody’s mindset, you shouldn’t be afraid of putting yourself out there and saying this is what you want to do,” he adds.

“There can only be one winner, and I want it to be me.”

Coleman surrendered his Diamond League title to fellow American Noah Lyles last season, but bounced back to be crowned world 100m champion in Doha later that year.

And the American believes that he can also make an impact in the 200m going forward.

“I feel like a great competitor in the 100m, but also in the 200m,” he said. “One of the things I would say about my coach is that he builds his athletes up to compete at multiple distances.

“I want to be as competitive as I can in the 200m.”

WATCH: WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE CALL ROOM

Catch the full interview with Coleman by tuning in to watch the Eugene edition of the Wanda Diamond League Call Room below. The show will also include interviews with Rai Benjamin and Shelby Houlihan, as well as highlights from a decade of the Eugene Diamond League.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram