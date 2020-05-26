London Marathon Events shows support with endurance-specific investment for Leeds and Birmingham

British Athletics has announced a partnership with London Marathon Events as the governing body looks to improve the future development of athletics talent with a structured network of ‘talent development hubs’.

These running programme hubs are designed to provide athletes aged 16-21 with a “seamless experience through the performance pathway”, to ultimately fulfil ambitions of success on the international stage.

In collaboration with the home country athletics federations, talent hubs and academies will be developed across all home nations, with England Athletics to be supported by the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) to implement the University of Birmingham and Leeds Beckett University hubs.

London Marathon Events will provide investment specifically for the development of 1500m-plus events based at the two universities, with the aim to support endurance athlete and coaches to progress and transition from junior to senior success.

“We are thrilled with the launch of the talent hubs at Leeds Beckett and Birmingham, as they play a key part of providing a dual career pathway for athletes and additional support for coaches,” said British Athletics talent director Jonathan Roberts.

“London Marathon Events’ investment into the endurance events is a hugely significant boost to this newly evolving talent pathway across the UK. We are thrilled that they have given the talent hubs their endorsement and support and look forward to working with them in this area of talent development.

“To work in collaboration with London Marathon Events, England Athletics, the universities and TASS gives us the best opportunity to provide the best pathway for athletes and additional support for coaches, as one part of our vision for talent development in the UK.”

Hugh Brasher, event director at London Marathon Events, said: “We are passionately committed to supporting the overall development of British distance running and we believe the creation of these new talent hubs at Leeds Beckett and Birmingham offer vital support to young British athletes as they move from school to university.”

