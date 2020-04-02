A message from the AW team

The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it an unprecedented situation which has not only affected daily life for everyone but also decimated the sporting calendar, with numerous athletics events either postponed or cancelled.

Due to the impact on the sport, and the business, the decision has been taken to suspend printing of AW magazine from this point on, until further notice.

During this period our website and social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram will continue to publish updates from the sport.

We hope our readers stay safe and healthy in these challenging times and continue to enjoy AW’s offerings via our digital channels.

Subscribers will be receiving further information in due course.

For further enquiries, please contact:

[email protected] for general queries

[email protected] for print subscription queries

[email protected] for digital subscription queries

FAQ

When will AW resume printing?

At this point in time, no date for resumption has been set.

What happens to my subscription?

For subscribers who have paid for an annual subscription upfront, at such a point as printing resumes we will restart your subscription and extend it to cover the gap in production.

For Direct Debits, we have stopped claiming any further payments at this time and any outstanding paid for issues will be added to your subscription, at such a point as printing resumes.

Please contact [email protected] for any print subscription enquiries and [email protected] for any digital subscription enquiries.

Can I still order back issues?

Back issues of AW will still be available as they were previously, in both print and digital formats.

Print back issues can be ordered here.

Digital back issues are available here.

