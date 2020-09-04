The world under-18 200m record-holder targets her first senior outdoor title at the British Championships in Manchester

Amy Hunt made a successful step up to the senior stage at the start of the year, winning the British indoor 60m title. Now the 18-year-old is going for national 100m gold.

The Charnwood sprinter reflected on her scorching summer of 2019 in an exclusive interview with AW at the end of last year and you can read about her world under-18 200m record, golden European under-20 double and more here.

Initially her main aim in 2020 was the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi until coronavirus dashed those dreams. Her current focus is the Müller British Athletics Championships in Manchester, where she will line up alongside the likes of UK leader Imani-Lara Lansiquot in the 100m.

“I’m really excited to be competing again, I feel like I’ve been waiting forever to get back on the start line,” Hunt says in a British Athletics video about her journey in athletics.

Outside of the sport she is getting ready to begin an English degree at Cambridge University but when it comes to her long-term athletics aims, she adds: “My ultimate athletic goal is to win Olympic gold. It has been my dream ever since I was a kid.

“You put everything in because you want to become the best in the world.”

