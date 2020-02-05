The Ethiopian distance runner also placed seventh in the 2017 world 10,000m final in London

Ethiopia’s 2017 World Cross Country Championships bronze medallist Abadi Hadis has died at the age of 22.

Hadis is reported to have passed away following illness, with sports management company Pineda Sport confirming the death on Wednesday.

After winning 2017 World Cross senior bronze and leading Ethiopia to team gold while still a teenager, Hadis went on to place seventh in that year’s world 10,000m final in London.

The year before he had made his Olympic debut and finished 15th in the 10,000m.

His 5000m PB of 12:56.27 and half-marathon best of 58:44 were both run in 2018, while Hadis clocked 26:56.46 for 10,000m in 2019.

Abadi Hadis has passed away. PinedaSport Family is devasted. We want to extend our condolences to his family and friends. Athletics & Sport World is sad today. We will miss you Abadi. You will be always remembered! pic.twitter.com/FrEdmcyfK8 — PinedaSport (@PinedaSport) February 5, 2020

